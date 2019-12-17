Campbell hopes to reignite women’s cycling in TT

In this file photo, TT’s Teniel Campbell competes in the women’s road cycling individual time trial finals at the Pan American Games in Lima Peru, on August 7. Campbell won silver. AP Photo -

PROFESSIONAL cyclist, Teniel Campbell, is hoping her recent progression on the global cycling circuit can aid the rejuvenation of female athletes back into TT’s competitive arena.

Over the past five years, there has been a visible decline in competitive female cyclists locally. Back in 2014, the likes of Kollyn St George, Aziza Browne, Jodi Goodridge and Keiana Lester among others were churning out podium performances at both local and regional tourneys.

Five years later, Campbell (PSL) and compatriot Alexi Costa (Heatwave) seem to be the only two female riders who have lasted the test of time and are flying the red, white and black on the international circuit. Having both stuck to their passion for cycling, Campbell and Costa are now reaping the rewards of hard work and dedication throughout the years.

Two months ago, both riders became the first female riders to ever secure professional contracts for TT. Costa was selected by CWA Professional Women’s Racing Team while, Campbell opted to overlook interests from similar American teams and chose Valcar Cylance in Italy.

Speaking with the 22-year-old speedster before her departure, over the weekend, Campbell admitted she was a bit disturbed with the floundering numbers amongst female riders in TT.

“I’m not seeing that amount of females involved in cycling anymore,” she said. “This, for me, raises a red flag and something needs to be done about it. I believe cycling is my calling and one of my long term goals is to help the younger generation, male and female.”

Although Campbell only touched down in Italy on Sunday and is yet to begin the logistics of her professional career, she previously spent over 12 months learning and training under expert tutelage at the World Cycling Centre in Aigle, Switzerland. With such sound international experience and many more years to come, the PSL representative is intent on imparting her knowledge here in TT.

“I would really like to further develop cycling in TT and beyond. With the knowledge and experience I have at my disposal, I’d like to bring back much of these resources to TT. I want to provide other opportunities for cyclists who may have fallen by the wayside. Maybe even create some sort of cycling development institution,” Campbell added.

In a recent interview, which was published by Voxwomen – a website/channel solely dedicated to women’s cycling – on Monday, Campbell said,“I just want to be the change that this world needs.

“I want to bring so much to the sport, and contribute to the growth of it in my country and worldwide. I hope I can be that example to people, if people can follow in my footsteps, going after what they achieve and fixating on a goal in life. I want to be a person people can look up to. I love cycling and want to help everyone as much as I can to develop the sport in my country.”