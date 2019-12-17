CAL starts Kingston-Grand Cayman flight

FILE PHOTO

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES has temporarily introduced non-stop return flights from Kingston, Jamaica to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, using a 737-800 Next Generation craft.

The new route was announced by CAL in a media release on Tuesday. There are two departures from either destination per week – Tuesdays and Saturdays – between December 17 and March 28.

The release said the flight is timed to provide easy connections to other Caribbean Airlines destinations.

The airline's CEO, Garvin Medera, was quoted in the release, issued on Tuesday, as saying, "Caribbean Airlines has a clear vision to connect the region, which is a major element in strengthening our Caribbean identity."

The flight schedule is:

Tuesdays: Kingston to Grand Cayman (BW 005), departs at 11.25 am and arrives at 12.35 pm.

Grand Cayman to Kingston (BW 004), departs at 1.30 pm and arrives at 2.35 pm.

Saturdays, Tuesdays: Kingston to Grand Cayman (BW 009), departs at 9.40 am and arrives at 10.50 am.

Saturdays: Grand Cayman to Kingston (BW 008), departs at 11.50 am and arrives at 12.25 pm.

Medera continued: "Far too often we have heard how difficult, inconvenient and expensive it is to travel within the region. This new flight will ease this burden by adding Grand Cayman to our network and our flight is timed to facilitate easy connections to other Caribbean Airlines destinations."

CEO of the Cayman Islands Airports Authority Albert Anderson welcomed the move, saying, "The Cayman Islands Airports Authority is delighted to add Caribbean Airlines to the expanding list of airlines serving the Cayman Islands."