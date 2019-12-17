CAL chairman now Republic director

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley speaks with Caribbean Airlines chairman Shameer Ronnie Mohammed at a meeting held at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort.

Chairman of state-owned Caribbean Airlines Shameer Ronnie Mohammed is now a director of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd, effective December 16.

Mohammed is also group executive director of Nutrimix and a director of United Processors Ltd, United Hatcheries (1991) Ltd and Ferritalia Ltd. He is also a member of the Private Sector Implementation Committee in the Office of the Prime Minister.

In a release on Tuesday, Republic said Mohammed is a highly talented individual with exceptional skill and experience in leadership, management, and operations in agricultural and manufacturing sectors in TT, and welcomed him to the board.

Republic also said Michal Andrews, who joined the board of directors last year, has retired. effective December 16. The organisation thanked her for her service.

Republic is the region's largest indigenous financial services provider, and parent to the country's biggest commercial bank, Republic Bank Ltd.

Last year, after the liquidation of the Clico Investment Bank's assets, 26 per cent of Republic's shares were transferred to the government as part of a debt settlement. Together with its ownership of the 25 per cent of Republic shares that constitute the Clico Investment Fund, the State effectively owns 51 per cent of Republic, although it only has voting rights as a shareholder on the CIB shares.