3 in court for trying to throw woman off Mosquito Creek bridge

A married couple and their friend appeared in the San Fernando magistrates' court on Tuesday charged with attempted murder.

Appearing before senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor were Avinash Maharaj, 23, and his wife Ambika, 22, of South Oropouche. Along with the couple, Emanuel Jordon, 22, also of South Oropouche, was charged with the offence, which they allegedly committed on November 13.

The charge stemmed from a report made by a 32-year-old woman that the three tried to throw her off the bridge at Mosquito Creek, La Romaine.

Connor read another charge to Maharaj, that between November 11 and the 13, he kidnapped the woman. Another charge was that he raped her during the same period. The magistrate also read charges that he falsely imprisoned the woman and committed a common assault on her.

Maharaj, Ambika and Jordon were not called upon to plead, the charges having been laid indictably by Cpl Neil Nanan of the Barrackpore Criminal Investigation Deparment. PC Majeed Khan also assisted in the inquiries.

Police prosecutor Sgt Rennie Maraj objected to bail, telling Connor a gun was allegedly used, which violated the latest amendment to the Bail Act. Anyone charged with a criminal offence in which a gun was used is denied bail for 120 days. If the case is not started during that period, they can apply to the High Court for bail.

Attorney Subhas Panday, who represented the three, said the couple had no previous criminal record.

Prosecutor Maraj provided the court with a copy of the summary of evidence in relation to all the charges, as well as two medical reports.

Connor refused the three bail. She remanded the couple and Jordon, who is a fisherman, into custody. They are to reappear on January 14, 2020. The magistrate advised them to apply to a judge in chambers for bail.