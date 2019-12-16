WOODLAND VICTIMS COUNT LOSSES As southern communities recover from floods

Sullyman Baig, left, and Saied Baig clean their businessplace at La Fortune, Woodland, on Sunday. - Vashti Singh

The aftermath of the massive floods that wreaked havoc in south Trinidad has left many business owners and residents of La Fortune Woodland counting their losses and contemplating their next move.

A bar operator, who did not want to give his name, said he planned to move out having been hit for a second consecutive year.

Speaking at Butcher Man’s Bar, he said he closed the bar since last Wednesday and, to minimise losses, he put items as high as he could when floodwaters began to rise. He then went to stay with relatives and returned on Sunday to find that several items were still damaged as water had entered the business.

"Yes, there was excessive rain. But, why are the riverbanks filled with houses? They (officials) know what is causing the problem. Next year is not catching me here. I lost thousands (of dollars) last year and this year," he said.

Businessman Sayeed Baig, owner of Baig, found eight dead chickens floating in the murky water during cleanup operations. About 80 more were dead on Sunday in their pens, still submerged, at the back of the house.

Baig said, "Since Tuesday we were closed. We could not do anything. After the major flood last year, we stopped selling feed. We did not want to take that chance again. We also sell roosters and eggs."

He also rears goats and sheep and plants crops. After losing four sheep to flooding last year, he almost gave up on rearing animals.

"But I do not like frozen meat, I like it fresh. My field with tomatoes and corns are gone. All my sweet potatoes are underwater. I am going to check on my sheep now. Tomorrow, I will call a vet to see about them."

He said for generations his family, including his 84-year-old grandfather Gaffar, have been living in the area. They have nowhere else to go.

On Sunday, floodwater subsided although several roads were still impassable. Residents were marooned for days after the Oropouche River burst its banks.

Resident Ricky Rampersad said water rose more than four feet owing to the rain "falling buckets of drops" since last Tuesday. He lives on the top floor of Kendell Auto Supplies, a business which his son operates.

"On Wednesday when I see it falling so much, I made grocery. This year the water was worse than last year. The whole place downstairs was flooded."

Several Good Samaritans including people from Sagicor (Port of Spain) and Turning Peak Family and Friends Charitable Organisation of La Romaine distributed food and relief supplies to affected residents.

Officials from the Siparia Regional Corporation (SRC) including councillor for Avocat /San Francique North Doodnath Mayhroo also toured the area and distributed items.

He told reporters that no amount of money could compensate the victims. Some, he said, are still recovering from the floods of the past three years. They are still awaiting compensation from the Government for 2017 and 2018.

Some people have lost almost $100,000 worth of equipment over the last three years, he said.

He called on the Government to do a comprehensive drainage plan for the area.

"There are seven gates and only three are functioning. If those gates, the tributaries and the watercourses are properly cleaned and maintained, the level of flooding would not be as bad as it was over the past few days," Mayhroo said.

He called on Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan to revisit the area to "talk to the residents and find a solution."

Mayhroo added: "I do not think that people can go through this again. They will get crazy. I have seen the devastation and the losses that people have suffered in three consecutive years."

He estimated that 150 homes were severely affected.

The SRC plans to get help from the Point Fortin Borough Corporation and the San Fernando City Corporation regarding their cesspool trucks to have all the cesspools in his district cleared.

"Cesspools are overflowing at this point in time, creating a real health challenge to those who reside in this area," he added.

The Met Office, however, on its website on Sunday discontinued the green level riverine flood warning issued to South Trinidad.

The bulletin said, "Over the last 24 hours there has been significant improvement, as flood waters have subsided in most affected areas.

"Official reports indicate that although a few areas remain inundated, flood waters are slowly but steadily receding. Additional rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours, which may slow the recession of flood waters, but general improvement is expected to continue."