West Indies' Hetmyer rates 139 as best international knock

West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer. - CWI Media

WEST INDIES batsman Shimron Hetmyer rates his knock of 139, in the first One Day International against hosts India, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Sunday, as his best international innings.

Hetmyer’s career-best knock came off 106 deliveries and featured 11 fours and seven sixes, as the West Indies defeated India by eight wickets, with 2.1 overs to spare.

India posted 287 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 50 overs, and West Indies replied with 291/2.

During the post-game media conference, Hetmyer said, “This will be the best one (in international cricket).

“It’s always nice chasing a score, it feels much better than setting one,” Hetmyer added. “It’s sad that I didn’t actually finish the game but it’s a work in progress for me.”

Hetmyer featured in a match-winning second-wicket partnership of 218 with opening batsman Shai Hope, who was unbeaten on 102.

About his partnership with Hope, the former WI Under-19 captain said, “We just keep it simple because we’ve played with each other a while now. I know his game, he knows mine so when we’re batting together, most of the time, I’m the aggressor and he is the person that sticks around.

“It’s always nice batting with someone like him because he’s going to make sure you’re on strike for as long as possible and it’ll be easier for you to execute.”

Hetmyer was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

According to the left-handed batsman, “I just try to enjoy my batting. Sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn’t. I didn’t have the best of IPLs (2019). I just try to put that behind me.”