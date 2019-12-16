TPBA head: More fake news sites

TT Publishers and Broadcasters Association (TTPBA) president Kiran Maharaj has expressed concern over a recent increase in online sites spreading fake news.

She said over the past year there has been an increase in online websites and social media communities that steal news from TTPBA members, add their own commentary of "alternative facts," and then publish stories.

“This misleads, distorts and confuses the public," she warned. "We need to keep track of them and bring it to the attention of the authorities.”

She stressed that the cyberspace community affects everyone all every minute of the day.

“We need to sound alarms when the ‘fakesters’ stage their charades. Be aware, because there may be political motives behind them.”

She was speaking on Thursday night at the TTPBA Annual Media Excellence Awards at the Hilton Trinidad, Port of Spain.

In her address she described clauses in the telecommunications concession document allowing government mandatory free-of-charge transmission as a “rape of constitutional rights,” Maharaj flagged clauses D30-32, which say a concessionaire must provide ,free of charge, up to 14 hours per week for any programme the government may require to be transmitted as a matter of public interest.

“Now, after having read that, I ask you, is this a democracy?”

She said TTPBA members and the association had several attorneys look at the legislation, and all said it was unconstitutional.

“I implore our colleagues at TATT (Telecommunications Authority of TT) to revisit this position because to date we all get along but we don’t know who will come after our time in our chairs and where this will go. We need to protect our future.”

Award recipient and media veteran Bernard Pantin encouraged the TTPBA to raise the issue in the upcoming campaign finance reform legislation debate.

Maharaj also flagged the “saga of Android boxes.”

“Paying to keep piracy alive is what it is," she charged. "Why are the regulators not more forceful, and why are we allowing pirates to get away with this? It will be the death of local television stations.”

She also announced that in March 2020 Market Facts and Opinions will do a media survey commissioned by the TTPBA.

She added, “As the media, we owe it to our advertising community to educate them and sensitise them. But we cannot do it if we don’t first educate our staff.”