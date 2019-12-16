Somewhere under the rainbow

It's surprising to find the annual Rainbow Cup, the signature event for local triathletes, uncertain about sponsorship for its 2020 edition.

"If this event dies," chief organiser Jason Gooding said, "it is going to affect generations of triathletes."

For five of the last 15 years of the event's existence, the Massy group has been the title sponsor. The event has earned notice on the world's calendar, and in last year's edition, French, Jamaican, Canadian and American athletes joined TT nationals in the top ten finishers row. This year's winners, Clement Briere and Nina Sieh, are from France and Canada respectively. Both were tracked in second place by TT athletes.

The sport is also attracting more young participants who have the option of competing in a sprint version of the triathlon. The full triathlon requires the skill and endurance to compete in a 1.5 kilometre swim, a 40 km bike ride and a 10 km run. For a country that prides itself on its global participation in each of those athletic events individually, the triathlon is a chance to take that physical challenge to another level. That it is convened in the field, taking advantage of the beauty and infrastructure, both natural and man-made of our country, only adds to its allure as an athletic event.

Jason Gooding's father, the journalist Ian Gooding, was a powerful force in the establishment of the sport in this country as he pushed and promoted the sport in support of a dream he shared with his son and worked on with his family. The elder Gooding, a former president of the TT Triathlon Federation president and Newsday contributor, died a year ago of cancer.

The event has grown over the decade and a half of its existence as a national point of focus for athletes and clubs preparing for the triathlon, most of whom have been groomed for the first stage in their development, the Carifta Triathlon and Aquathlon, currently in its second year.

It's hard to imagine any business that wouldn't find the ardently aspirational goals of the Rainbow Cup a good fit. For mature participants, it's an opportunity to test their mettle ironman-style in an event that challenges their capabilities on multiple fronts. For a growing group of young athletes taking an interest in the sport, it's a unique test of fitness development in a sport that's uniquely suited to our tropical backdrop.

As a professional rallying point for the nation's triathletes, it brings together running, swimming and cycling in an impressive nexus of athletics, determination and skill in an environment that plays to the strengths of the country's natural landscape.