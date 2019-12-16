Sisters Road AC battles the big schools School in the Spotlight

In a small, quiet community of Sisters’ Road, Busy Corner, near New Grant, Princes Town, stands a tiny little school with a big personality and a passion for sports.

Its drive to excel, despite the challenges, led a small but important victory recently.

Sisters Road AC Primary came first in a zonal sports competition in the South District Games in the southeastern division.

Its football team also captured second place, having gone up against nine teams in the regional competition. Last year the team reached the semifinal round but did not advance.

Acting principal Clint Lee said the school had participated in the zonal sports many times, but had not made it this far and the children were and still are ecstatic to know that they made to into the football finals.

“This is a great feat for us, after having to use limited resources and limited students. This proves that determination pays off,” he said.

Members of the under-11 team said they were happy at their victory, having gone up against “bigger” and better teams.

They told Newsday they were scared and at times wanted to give up, but their principal encouraged them, and they pushed forward but were not looking for victory.

Regardless of the small size of the school, the students who passed through it over the years have always enjoyed sports and willingly taken part in various competitions.

Lee said although they may not win at every event or even get very far in most competitions, the teachers ensure the students are exposed to a myriad of opportunities.

“This would help build their character and thirst to excel. And it just not applies to sports, but whatever they choose to pursue.”

Looking to the future, the ambitious students have plans to compete in the national junior Panorama competition carded for January, and a national mental mathematics primary school competition, due in February.

They have already started training sessions and are confident their hard work will pay off.

The students practise pan as often as they can, with the aid of a volunteer music teacher, and the teachers at the school work religiously with the mathematics contest participants.

Lee said the school tries to make the most of every opportunity presented by the Anglican Board and the Ministry of Education.

The school has 74 pupils at present, though its capacity is 140. It has one class at each level, from first year to standard five.

The school, whose official name is Christ the King Sisters’ Road Anglican Primary School, has been in existence since 1957 under that title.

But its history dates back to 1902, when it was known as Nuckchedee Anglican, as the school was once housed at Nuckchedee Road, not too far from its current home.

It is a two-storey building with seven classrooms, a teachers’ lounge, principal’s office, and a storage area. An extension at the back holds the canteen and bathrooms.

A further extension is used as a pan studio.

Another, neat building at one side of the main entrance is used for morning assemblies and it is also the main gathering area, especially when it rains and students cannot use the playing field.

There are plans to build a multipurpose hall. With the support of all stakeholders, notably members of the nearby community, the school is raising funds for it. This building will be used for to practise netball and table tennis.

Lee singled out for mention the contribution of a retired police officer who lives in the area, whom he chose not to name, and valuable support from Venture Credit Union.

He added that their contribution has been not only towards the development of sports but also areas like agriculture and aquaculture.

The students who are involved in the 4-H Club have a garden in which they grow fruit such as watermelon and barbadine. They also produce tilapia.

On the first Friday of every term, teachers and students hold “fish broth day,” when the fish they rear are cooked by the staff and the entire school has a relaxing day, with food, fruit and games. Lee said this is to foster togetherness and to show appreciation to the students for their hard work.

He hopes the students take the skills they are taught in basic agriculture into their homes to help their families.

Lee explained that in such a small rural community, added skills can help families with a supplemental income, which he hopes can contribute to a better standard of living.