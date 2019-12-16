Salvation Army distributes over 500 hampers

Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ON Saturday, in the spirit of giving, the Salvation Army distributed over 500 hampers containing grocery and household items, to those in need, at their divisional headquarters on Henry Street, Port of Spain.

One of the event's organiser Captain Leba Hayling said, "My vision is for people to give and help the less fortunate because some of them are really in need.

Hayling said the effort depends on public donations and encouraged persons to give greater support to Salvation Army volunteers.

"The red kettles you see out there, with the little bell ringing...the money you drop in our kettle pots go towards this venture.

"We help families who lost items in fires, single parent families and elderly persons who have been neglected. Those are who we seek out and help."

In the coming weeks over 500 more hampers will be distributed throughout TT.

Assisting with hamaper distribution, on the day, was Sieunarine Coosal. An event donor, Coosal is the executive chairman of the Coosal’s Group of Companies.

Asked about his involvement Coosal said, "I have been involved with them (the Salvation Army) for many years.

"Christmas is a time for sharing and giving from your heart and giving selflessly. We are making a difference in people's life, making them happy."

He called on other corporate bodies to give freely and support efforts like those of the Salvation Army.

Former First Lady, Zalayhar Hassanali, a patron of the event said, "I have been involved in voluntary work since I was very young...I enjoy doing it because I love people and I love children.

"It's about giving at Christmas time, you don't only give physically but you give love and care. We are looking after everyone and try to help as many people we can."

Noting last week's devastating floods in South, Hassanali called on the country to rally around the flood victims and give as much as they can.

Patrena Belfield, who has been volunteering with the organisation since her younger years, said the feeling of giving is a fulfilling one.

"Coming out every year, Christmas time and during the year, it is a joy that you feel because you are making someone else happy because a lot of people do not have.

"If you can give back in your time or you talent, some way somehow, it blesses someone, said Belfield.

Apart from Saturday's hamper distribution, the organisation hosted a party on Sunday for over 150 children. Outside the Christmas period, the organisation conducts back-to-school stationary drives, distribute food and clothing to those in need. With branches in San Fernando, Sangre Grande, Tunapuna and Port of Spain, the organisation is calling for support. Those interested in helping the group's efforts can contact 6254120.