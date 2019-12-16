PoS city cops bring Xmas cheer

Roshawn Alexander, 7, places PC O'Neil of the Port of Spain City Police in handcuffs at the fourth annual Port of Spain City Police Christmas Party on Sunday - Shane Superville

It was an afternoon of fun and excitement for children and parents of Port of Spain and environs as the Port of Spain City Police hosted their fourth annual children's Christmas party at the Central Market police post on Sunday.

The party, which began as a one-off event with Cpl Dwayne John and Sgt Ian McShine in 2015, rapidly evolved into a Christmas tradition for the city police, with assistance from some of the central market's vendors and businesses in downtown Port of Spain donating time, goods and effort to spread some Christmas cheer.

Speaking with Newsday at the event, John said he was pleased at the turnout of children and wished to thank the business community for endorsing efforts by the police to reach out to some of Port of Spain's younger residents.

"We are really happy being able to bring some happiness and smiles to the children in the area. It would not have been possible without the help of some of the market vendors and business people who helped with donating either gifts or their time in organising the event.

"This is really another level of community policing, because it allows the children and even their parents to see us more than just robots, but as real people who they can talk to and feel comfortable around."

This year's party had one of the largest turnouts, with over 100 children attending, and featured bouncy castles, music and demonstrations from city police officers.