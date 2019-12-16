NGO reaches out to heal families hurt by crime

REACH 'N Inc's Adalia Mayers, right, talks with children from Diego Martin at the NGO's Victims to Victors Luncheon, part of its Let Love Flow programme at the Woodbrook Youth Facility in Port of Spain on Sunday. - JEFF K MAYERS

Trauma, resentment and sorrow are some of the emotions that families of victims of crime face daily, despite the number of years that may have elapsed.

On Sunday, NGO Restoring Encouraging Advocating Care for Humanity (REACH 'N Inc) hosted 45 families at a luncheon themed "Victims to Victors" as part of its TT Let Love Flow programme at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on Hamilton-Holder Street, Port of Spain.

REACH 'N director Raymond Ockille said the aim of the organisation is to prevent people from becoming victims and leaving loved ones in pain.

He said, "The luncheon is to show appreciation and to encourage the families to press on with their lives.

"It will also give them a chance to meet with others and be a part of a network of strength and support."

REACH 'N Inc was founded in 2009 to aid prison inmates, their relatives, their victims and vulnerable youths through psychology counselling and mediation.

Ockille said the NGO's main focus is on youth and helping them transition from their teenage years into adulthood.

"The rapid speed at which information is coming to people is at 'laser light.' They really can’t assimilate it that quickly and some of the information is not appropriate.

"We hope to help them decide what is good or wrong and hope that the make the best choices."

Psychotherapist Shakir London said people needed to know that suppressing trauma could lead to long-term effects on self and surroundings.

"The healing process is important. People need to understand what stage of healing they are experiencing and make steps to make changes for the better.

"Victims of crime should not be defined by their situation because there is life in spite of the pain."

London added that society must come to terms with expressing mental and emotional grief, for progress to be made.

"If we don’t address our trauma and emotions, we affect children that we are associated with and the cycle of pain just continues."

Director of the Gender Affairs Division at the Office of the Prime Minister Antoinette Jack-Martin said support for each other was important.

She said, "We are allies in the fight in creating a gender-equitable and fair world that is free of all forms of gender-based violence for all women, men, boys and girls."

REACH 'N Inc also partnered with the US Embassy, and radio station Isaac 98.1 FM.