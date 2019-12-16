My unborn baby and Ibeat death by pothole

THE EDITOR: On December 9, at approximately 6.35 pm, I was driving along the Eastern Main Road headed east in the vicinity of the Winston Spree Simon School when my vehicle went into an enormous pothole on the right side of the road. The tyres on the right blew out. Vehicles passed by as “fast as lightening.” No one seemed to have noticed and/or to even care.

As an experienced driver, I managed to manoeuvre to the left side of the road and turned on the hazard lights to indicate that something was wrong. I was shaken up and crying uncontrollably, for all I was worried/scared/traumatised about was the safety of myself and my unborn baby. (I am 34 weeks pregnant.)

I immediately called E-999 and was ensured a team would arrive soon. I also contacted Total Convenience Management (TCM), who dispatched someone immediately, followed by a tow truck. When the E-999 and TCM teams arrived, calls were made to the ambulance services – 811 – but they never arrived. I waited all night long but to this date the ambulance is yet to arrive.

I am pleading with the Government and/or its councillors and/or the MP for the area to have this dangerous pothole in the road repaired immediately. I could have lost my life and my unborn baby’s life as well.

Furthermore, this could have been a fatal tragedy for other drivers.

I am also seeking compensation for damage done to my vehicle and to myself.

However, I publicly thank the E-999 response team – the dispatcher who first responded to the call (name unknown),

Senior Supt Subero, PC Alleyne and WPC Jack-Kydd, and Mr Garvin of TCM.

In light of everything I appreciate the dedication of these caring people throughout my ordeal. I thank them for the way they conducted themselves.

I am alive today to tell the story.

MICHELLE PEREZ

via e-mail