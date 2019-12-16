Hoarding money haram in Islam

THE EDITOR: Certain members of the Muslim community have revealed that there are Muslims who do not use the banking system and in fact save their money in their homes and in other places. Such a practice is haram (forbidden) in Islam.

Islam promotes that the distribution of wealth and money must be circulated for the welfare of the community as it is done through the banking system. When money is stored as has been suggested, it is in fact hoarding and the Qur’an warns Muslims of such a practice. It states:

“On that day, it (that hoarded wealth) will be heated in the fire of Hell and, therewith, their foreheads and their sides and their backs will be branded (and they will hear): ‘This is the treasure which you hoarded up for yourselves; taste now what you were busy hoarding!’"

May I add on another note that the massive flooding which has taken place in central and south Trinidad would inhibit affected residents from visiting their banks, possibly for weeks. We cannot predict the weather pattern before the December 31 deadline for the exchange of old $100 bills.

In the general election of 2015, the EBC extended the hours of voting due to bad weather. The authorities may similarly use their powers to extend the deadline into the dry season.

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

via e-mail