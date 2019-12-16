Devant: CoP must probe Imbert, Young Citizens’ financial information confidentiality possibly infringed

Devant Maharaj -

FORMER minister Devant Maharaj has written to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith calling on him to investigate whether the confidentiality of citizens’ financial information was infringed in statements made by National Security Minister Stuart Young and Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

Maharaj posted a copy of a letter dated December 14 and copied to the Central Bank entitled “possible breach of financial laws.” In the letter he flagged statements by Young and Imbert on December 12 at the post-Cabinet media conference.

“Both Ministers indicated at the press conference that there have been several suspicious transactions by dubious professionals have been unearthed in the banking sector as customers in a panic scramble scurry to various financial institutions to change their old cotton $100 notes for the new polymer notes. In one instance, Minister Young indicated that a barber came to deposit one million dollars while Minister Imbert spoke of (him) being told by the banks about suspicious activities, and that some customers had been visiting banks with ‘large quantities of cash.’

“The issue is what is the legal and lawful authority that politicians who are ministers of government being able to access and know about the financial transactions of citizens. Is it that the citizen is telling the ministers, or authorising the banks so to do? Is it the bank telling the Ministers? Is it that the Central Bank is telling the ministers? Is it that the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) is advising the ministers?”

Maharaj noted that the FIU of TT Act 2009 Section 22 (1) states: “A FIU Officer who discloses information that has come into his possession as a result of his employment in the FIU to a person otherwise than in the proper exercise of his duties, commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of two hundred and fifty thousand dollars and imprisonment for three years.”

He also noted that Section 18 (1) states: “The Director shall submit within sixty days of the end of the financial year an annual report to the minister on the performance of the FIU, including statistics on suspicious transaction and suspicious activities reports, the results of any analyses of these reports, trends and typologies of money laundering activities or offences” and Section 8 (1) of the Financial Institutions Act 2008 states: “No director, officer or employee of the Central Bank or person acting under the direction of the Central Bank shall disclose any information regarding the business or affairs of a licensee or any of its affiliates or information regarding a depositor, customer or other person dealing with a licensee, that is obtained in the course of official duties.”

Maharaj said the logical question was how did the minister state with certainty that there were suspicious transactions.

“When did the FIU conduct such investigations and importantly how was it reported to the minister? Citizens have no choice but to wonder if persons who report to the political directorate bypassing existing financial laws with impunity are now compromising their financial transactions.”

He continued: “Given that, this issue involves an apparent infringement upon the confidentiality of citizens’ financial transactions being leaked to politicians who then use it as part of a public relations campaign in an attempt to justify the process of replacing the old cotton $100 notes, it demands responses from the relevant authorities. I expect that any investigation into behaviour, action or statements of the Minister of National Security by the Commissioner of Police will invariably be awkward and uncomfortable for the Commissioner of Police but I am sure that you are up to the challenge.” Young in a message to Newsday on Sunday said that as national security minister he is briefed by the divisions of national security including, but not limited to, the police service.

“The demonetisation exercise was driven by national security concerns. The mischief of suggesting any breach of law by me as Minister of National Security is without any basis in fact.”

Attempts to contact Imbert were unsuccessful.