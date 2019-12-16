Between a rock and a hard place

THE EDITOR: It is quite clear that the decision to redesign, print and distribute the new $100 bills has been in the works for quite some time.

The Government, however, chose to announce this changeover to new bills at the beginning of December, giving the population two weeks instead of the stipulated 90 days to exchange the old for new, stating that every logistical problem was carefully addressed.

The chaos now unleashed and the concerns that people may lose large sums of money show that the Dr Rowley-led Government has engaged in a tactic which is causing maximum pain to the self-employed and others who do not use or trust the banking system.

Indeed, initial announcements were from the Ministry of National Security; nothing from the Central Bank at first nor the Bankers Association, which now have to scramble to put things in place to avert a crisis.

The new polymer bill is a good move. Canada and England have gone that route. However, no country outside TT accepts our money. Locally, having a vigilant financial system as well as an effective state security apparatus act as a foil in the battle against dirty money, without creating mass panic.

At the moment, thousands of law-abiding and taxpaying citizens stand to lose millions if they are turned away from the banks. Most are between a rock and a hard place since some businesses are not accepting the old notes and the new bills are not dispensed at the ATMs.

Once again, our alternative government has been checkmated by this bullying Rowley-led administration and seems to have no response, as our people are put under severe pressure. I am alarmed at how the Opposition so easily allows itself to be pushed aside by the Government.

Our Opposition Leader must realise that she is incapable countering the Prime Minister and must engage in serious introspection.

RUSSELL JOSEPH

St Augustine