Baby Faith, family struggle through tough times Ten years after being burnt at Sando hospital

Faith Davis, 10, left and her mother Maureen at their home at Brothers Road, New Grant, Friday. - Vashti Singh

Trauma, pain, anger, and frustration are just some of the emotions that the Davis family feels, ten years after baby Faith suffered a severe burn to her lower right arm at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Faith Davis was just two days old when she suffered a seizure in July 2009 and was taken to the hospital where the tragic incident occurred. She was administered intravenous liquid via a tube which became dislodged causing a large burn to her arm.

Her mother Maureen Davis, now 48, told Newsday on Friday they were never able to recover from the incident which comes to mind every time they look at Faith’s arm. Despite this, she said the family found strength in each other and God.

Faith is now ten years old and attends Torrib Trace Presbyterian School. She is in standard three and has dreams of becoming an entertainer one day.

She said, “I love to sing and dance and hope one day I can use this talent that God gave me to make someone happy.”

Her other interests include gardening, arts and craft and volunteerism but life has not been a happy journey for her.

Remembering her earlier childhood experiences, Faith said she was taken advantage of by her peers at school and did not have any friends.

“No one wanted to play with me, they called me names and scorned my hand. Some teachers favoured other students over me even though I was doing well in my school work.”

Her mother said it was hard seeing Faith depressed and she bounced around schools for sometime until the family finally settled in Brothers Road, New Grant.

She added, “The family moved around a lot because of our financial status. Having to find work to get money for Faith’s treatment was hard.”

Davis said the money received in the lawsuit settlement against the hospital was not enough to cover Faith's medical needs.

“We were advised to settle the matter in court for $100,000 but that was not enough. Faith suffered more than just a burn. She had speech impediments, learning and mobility challenges in her right arm.”

The past ten years was frustrating for everyone and the stress contributed to mental health issues for Faith, Davis said.

She added that Faith is a pleasant child but has developed anger-management issues and is unable to control her emotions.

Over the years, Davis said circumstances led to her becoming a single parent of seven children who are now between the ages of 25 and seven.

She explained that everyone in her family suffered, and she too developed anxiety and high blood pressure.

Maintaining a household, sending the children to school and having to ensure everyone is healthy is no easy task, she said.

Assistance from the public, she noted, was able to see them through some very rough times. She said they were promised assistance from the then officials for housing and medical assistance back in 2009 but no one seemed to care.

Davis said, “Some people came once with hampers and others with promises and that was the last I ever saw or heard of them.

“Nela Khan was the only person who stood with us through our difficult time.”

Davis said while Faith is given $1,500 a month for medical expenses, the grant is not enough as her medication exceeds that.

She noted that the wound had developed painful tiny bumps and Faith has been complaining of sweaty palms and increased body temperature, but she is unable to visit a specialist paediatrician to address her concerns.

Davis said, “I have tried over the years to get some aid from the government but it is a whole set of run-around and no help.

“I hope by the grace of God my child will also overcome this.”