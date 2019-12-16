Attack on senior citizens, tradition Duke slams PNM, calls for $100 deadline extension

Progressive Democratic Patriots political leader Waston Duke said the demonetisation process is an attack on senior citizens and African tradition. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE -

Minority Leader Watson Duke has called the demonetisation of the $100 bill by the government as "an attack on senior citizens" and African tradition. Duke slammed the PNM hierarchy for remaining silent while "sou sou" is demonised and deemed illegitimate by banks.

Saying three generations of his family participated in sou sou, the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader said Tobagonians are being disrespected.

"Tobagonians don't trust the banking system. The banks of Trinidad are nothing but draculas. They bite the people straight on the jugular (vein) and they pull from that.

"First of all, they attack senior citizens. They are forcing senior citizens to do online transactions. They make it nice so if you do online transactions it is free, but if you do it in the bank you have to pay. They're driving the senior citizens to get internet so people are reluctant to go into the bank," he said.

Duke said his grandmother saved under her mattress and his parents also taught him the advantages of sou sou.

"People find innovative ways to save to avoid the bank taxes. One of the most important ways to save is through sou sou. It's an old African type of trade that came in with us in Tobago. Had it not been for the thriftiness of my mother and father engaged in the sou sou, we would not have completed our home in Tobago."

Duke said PNM leaders from Tobago have remained silent amidst unjust treatment meted out to Tobagonians.

"There are quite a lot of persons who continue to use sou sou. But to my surprise, (Prime Minister Dr Keith) Rowley, (Tobago East MP) Ayanna Webster-Roy, (Tobago West MP) Shamfa Cudjoe and the chief secretary, who is lost like Alice in Wonderland, have not said a word in defence of sou sou. But instead they have allowed some non-entity to say that sou sou money is not legitimate money and they are not taking sou sou money."

Alluding to a murder in Tobago earlier this year, Duke said he is worried about possible collusion between bank employees and criminals now that citizens have to carry large sums of money to the banks to change for the new polymer $100 notes. In Trinidad there have been reports of people being robbed as they make their way to and from the bank.

He said there is now a "mad, Satanic rush" to declare source of incomes and some people have to go to Central Bank.

"Where is the Central Bank in Tobago. Must we now hustle up, take ah old boat, come down Trinidad, take ah plane – sometimes it fly, sometimes it doesn't fly? Who is paying for that additional cost? Who is taking on the burden of Tobagonians? I am tired of having Tobagonians being insulted!"

Duke said the entire demonetisation process is resulting in banks "stripping you naked" to defend your integrity.

"Where you get this money from? You can't say sou sou because they not accepting that. What will you say? I sell pig – they want to see the receipt for that. I'm a barber – they want to see receipts for every hair. I'm a taxi driver – I want to see the receipt. How much stupid can the PNM get in abusing poor people?"

Duke reiterated Tobago needs independence to dictate its future legislatively.

He said he was unimpressed by the representation by Cudjoe and Webster-Roy, whom he called "pom pom girls" who only thump the Parliament tables to support their colleagues.

Duke said although the government claims the demonetisation was a national security issue to hinder money laundering and land a blow to illegal activities, the government was not serious. He said if they were serious then there would be more boats patrolling the seas and helicopters would not be grounded due to its costly expense.

"The PNM is not interested in growth, they interested in stagnation. They are interested in having an economy where their boys are the best."He concluded, "Today, I call the government to extend the time for this demonetisation for Tobagonians. They must extend it to...six months. Give Tobagonians time, give them time. They must give an amnesty for Tobagonians who cannot declare where they get the money from in accordance with their stupid rules."