Art deserves a 'Chance' Speyside High dominates Chief Sec competition

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles takes a closer look at Jahawae Tobias' piece, "Hardworking" at the prize-giving ceremony for the secondary schools' art competiiton on Thursday. - THA

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

“Amazing, real amazing… I didn't know that I would have won… I feel relieved.”

This was the feeling expressed by the winner of this year's Chief Secretary’s secondary schools’ art competition, Speyside High School form four student, Ackim Chance.

Speyside High dominated the competition with ten of the 12 finalists.

Chance's piece “Abandoned” got the nod for the top prize, earning Speyside High the $10,000 prize for top school, while he was awarded the $3,000 winner’s prize at the Anne Mitchell-Gift Auditorium of the Scarborough Library Facility on Thursday.

His work will be featured on the cover of the Office of the Chief Secretary’s 2020 calendar which was unveiled at the function.

Speaking with members of the media, Chance, 17, said the piece took him one week to put together.

“My piece came from a picture in Louis D’or. We went out and we saw the truck and thought it should become a painting, so we took a picture and started painting the truck. The truck wasn’t that easy to paint," he said.

Chance said he's always enjoyed art but it was his teacher who pushed him towards it.

“I like art from long time but I little shy… Miss encouraged me to try it out.”

Of the 47 students who entered the competition, the remaining 11 finalists earned $1,500 each.

In brief remarks, Chief Administrator, Bernadette Solomon- Koroma said art needs to be appreciated as it tells a full story.

“Art can be utilised to promote our history, our culture, our tourism, however, I believe it is underutilised and it is underrated. I don’t know if it’s because we don’t see it as being financially viable. Even in the schools it’s not promoted as much, as a career option. "Students do it as a hobby, do it for fun… might do it because it’s a passion, but how many of you really see it as an avenue for your career?” she asked, challenging the students to take their artistic abilities beyond the school and become known for their creativity.

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles shared the sentiments of Solomon-Koroma and gave a story of revered artist Leroy Clarke.

“Sometimes we forget that the veterans were once beginners and some of us may also overlook art as a lucrative and worthwhile endeavour.

“Much is possible for you, our young artists whose talents brim with potential and promise,” he said, adding that since the inception of the competition, in 2012, it continues to provide a platform for self-expression among students.

“It is a platform that we continue to diligently protect because of its tremendous consequential value, not just an avenue for the limitless creativity among our young persons, but also as a stage which introduces many of you and many of your artistic talents and abilities to a wider audience.

“It is our collective duty, however, to be your avid supporters and to truly empower you in the hope that you would truly transform this island through the power of your creativity and your innovation,” Charles said.

Judge Bryan Jordan, also an artist, said he was amazed by all 47 paintings.

“I honestly think that the pieces this year, the students really would have given a little bit more thought into what they would have been working on. I would have seen a great variety in terms of approaches to produce the work and overall I just thought that the students did use the opportunity to bring forth their creativity,” he said.

The winning pieces are currently on display at the Scarborough Library.

Other finalists: Jahawae Tobias (Speyside High School), Shaniek Alleyne (Speyside High School), Summer Charles (Speyside High School), Berol Patterson (Speyside High School), Maia Neptune (Bishop's High School), Precious Felix (Speyside High School), Shanequa Aberdeen (Speyside High School), Lannasha Nichols (Speyside High School), Zorah Dave (Bishop's High School), Nathan McKenzie (Speyside High School) and Zaakirah Britto (Speyside High School).