All RBC ATMs set for $100 polymer

A RBC branch on Park Street, Port of Spain.

All RBC's automated teller machines (ATMs) are calibrated to dispense the new polymer $100 note.

RBC clients can now deposit and withdraw the new polymer banknotes at RBC ATMs. There are no fees for clients to make deposits and withdrawals at RBC ATMs. Standard service fees, however, will apply to RBC clients who deposit their funds over the counter inside a branch.

Service fees do not apply to senior citizens with an RBC SixtyPlus account.

Clients are still required to deposit old banknotes into their accounts before they can withdraw new ones over the counter. In a statement Monday, the bank said this was necessary to maintain accurate records of all cash transactions in keeping with internal policies, established international best practices, and regulatory requirements to which RBC must adhere to as a large, global financial institution.

RBCs managing director for TT Gretchen Camacho-Mohammed thanked clients for thier patience while the bank got the machines in order.

“The quick timelines associated with this process have required us to double our efforts and speed up technical work to make sure our systems can accept and dispense the new banknote. At this already-busy time of year, we want to extend our deepest thanks to everyone involved, including our clients, our vendors, our technical teams, and our branch staff.”