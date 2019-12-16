AG: Ministers avoided crime specifics on $100 exchange

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi speaks in Parliament on Friday. - ROGER JACOB

ATTORNEY GENERAL Faris Al-Rawi was unfazed by activist Devant Maharaj’s concerns that two Cabinet ministers’ recent disclosure of suspicious transactions might have violated the law. Maharaj referred to claims of a barber depositing $1 million into a bank account during the $100 banknote replacement,

Maharaj had referred to Finance Minister Colm Imbert and National Security Minister Stuart Young relative to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and Financial Institutions Act (FIA.) In a letter to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, Maharaj said the laws mandate confidentiality from the FIU and Central Bank respectively on the affairs of individuals.

The FIU Act sets down a $250,000 fine for any officer disclosing information “otherwise than in the proper exercise of his duties.” The FIA Act bars the Central Bank from revealing the details of the affairs of a licensee, affiliate, depositor or customer obtained officially.

Maharaj wrote, “The issue is what is the legal and lawful authority that politicians who are ministers of government being able to access and know about the financial transactions of citizens.”

Al-Rawi told Newsday, “Both ministers are members of the National Security Council. You are permitted to have generalised information for national-security purposes.”

The AG said the NSC’s role is not direct law enforcement but a more generalised role.

“There is a difference between generalised and specific information. There are parameters for disclosure.”

Griffith told Newsday he would respond to the writer of the letter, that is, Maharaj, while otherwise opting not to comment.