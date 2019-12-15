West Indies whip India in 1st ODI

SHIMRON HETMYER and Shai Hope each scored centuries as the West Indies whipped India by eight wickets on Sunday in the first One Day International match at Chennai.Chasing a victory target of 288, Hetmyer struck a career-best 139 and Hope was unbeaten on 102 as the West Indies reached 291 runs for the loss of two wickets, with 2.1 overs remaining.Man of the Match Hetmyer hit 11 fours and seven sixes in his 106-ball innings and Hope, in his typical sedate manner, notched seven fours and a six, off 151 balls. The pair featured in a second-wicket stand of 218 in 34.3 overs to put the game beyond India’s reach.Nicholas Pooran was the other not out batsman on 29 (23 balls, four fours), while Sunil Ambris, opening in place of the injured Evin Lewis, made nine.The West Indies, who bowled first after winning the toss, restricted India to 287/8 with the pace trio of Keemo Paul (two wickets for 40 runs), Alzarri Joseph (2/45) and Sheldon Cottrell (2/46) doing the damage.Rishabh Pant topscored for India with 71 and Shreyas Iyer made 70.The second match in the three-game ODI series will take place on Wednesday at Visakhapatnam.