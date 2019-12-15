Top seeds start strong at RBC Tennis

Alex Chin returns the ball to Daniel Jeary (not in photo) during the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament at Country Club, Maraval on Saturday. Chin won 4-1,4-2. - Ayanna Kinsale

THE top seeds sent a strong warning on day one of the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament 2019, at Trinidad Country Club in Maraval, on Saturday.

Round robin matches were played with the players competing to advance to the knock-out phase. In the boys 10 and Under division one singles, first seeded Brian Harricharan got past Zelig Williams 6-1 and second seeded Nirav Dougdeen also made a winning start with a 6-4 win over Gabriel Denoon.

In the girls 14 and Under division one singles, top-ranked Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph defeated Sydney Doyle 4-0, 4-0. Second-seeded Christiana Hills was made to work for her victory with a 2-4, 4-0, 10-6 comeback win over Abigail Chin Lee.

In the boys 14 and Under division one singles, Kale Dalla Costa outlasted Zechariah Permell 4-1, 4-2 and first seeded Jaylon Chapman was a 3-5, 5-4, 10-5 winner over Luca Denoon.

Brianna Harricharan and Eva Pasea were on top of their game in the girls 12 and Under division one singles. First seeded Brianna got the better of Shiloh Walker 5-3, 4-2 and second seeded Pasea whipped Naomi Ali 4-0, 4-0.

In other girls 14 and Under division one singles matches, Shaina Smith got past her sister Ayasha 2-4, 4-1, 4-2. Their sister Makayla was on the losing end falling 4-2, 4-0 to Ayana Gabriela Cameron.

The tournament continues at 9 am, on Sunday.