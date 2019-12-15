Senate passes ‘ganja’ bill,but it’s back to the House

Opposition Senator Khadijah Ameen during a recent sitting of the Senate. - ROGER JACOB

THE Senate on Friday night passed the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2019 to decriminalise the use of cannabis, on the heels of the House of Representatives having passed it last Wednesday.

Due to Senate amendments, the bill will go back to the House, which itself had sent the Cannabis Control Bill 2019 which regulates the cannabis industry to a joint select committee.

The results of the division was 27 for, zero against, and one abstention by Independent Senator Dr Maria Dillon-Remy.

In committee stage, Opposition Senator Wade Mark had proposed a few amendments, such as asking the bill to define a public place.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said the bill's definition was in line with precedents in Caricom nations, other countries and TT’s law on cigarette smoking.

The AG said “public place” will including the premises of a dwelling place, which can include a dwelling boat, container, tent or carat house.

Independent Senator Anthony Vieira asked about temples, bars, and private members clubs.

The AG said the clubs and bars are public places. However, the bill lets some registered temples distribute cannabis.

Opposition Senator Khadijah Ameen asked if a private house right next to school must comply with a restriction on cannabis use. The AG replied yes.

He justified a fine of up to $250,000 or a reprimand for exceeding the personal allowance by saying no-one needs so much cannabis beyond the stipulated amount.

Al-Rawi had brought his own amendments.

Answering a question, the AG said TT does not have the manpower to police every cannabis plant likely to be grown domestically.

Taharqa Obika asked if all people in a house could each have four plants. The AG replied yes.

Asked where the cannabis would come from, he replied the Ministry of Agriculture and pharmacists. “It comes from where it comes from. UWI students have been arrested for having cannabis farms in their homes. People know how to do it.” Ameen said the bill creates a market for something illegal.

In a last plug for decriminalisation, the AG said, “Ninety per cent of gang activity in TT is marijuana-related.”

In the chair, Nigel de Freitas urged all to deal with what was in front of them.