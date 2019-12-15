Raymond survives cancer, ready to sing again

Vocalist Raymond Edwards is recovering from cancer surgery. -

Singer Raymond Edwards is not letting his second brush with cancer keep him down. In fact, he is using his recovery period to learn new things and has come to realise that he’s “good with his hands.”

On October 19, Edwards had surgery to remove a tumour between his transverse and descending colon. He said the eight-hour operation revealed he had stage three cancer which had spread to one of 16 lymph nodes.

“The doctor said they got all the cancer. However, after I have finished healing I must see an oncologist. Based on what he or she says, we will know if I have to do chemotherapy,” he explained.

He said he is extremely grateful the doctors were able to get the cancer, relieved that he survived the surgery and thankful to be on the road to recovery. But he described his recovery as a roller coaster due to continuous waves of energy and fatigue, which resulted in unusual sleeping and waking hours.

“There are times where I feel like I can conquer the world, and other times where I barely want to get out of bed because I'm so tired...I’m looking forward to where I can sleep through the night and work through the day.”

Owing to his health issues this year, for the first time in a long time, he does not have many performances scheduled and so will be home for the Christmas season.

“So I've been trying to help my wife put away the house, and I discovered that I like working with my hands. So I’m doing a little gardening, dismantling some pallets for a project around the house, painting, and whatever I’m asked to do. It’s been a fun two months, and educational as well.”

One of the cancelled performances was the annual One Night in December concert with QED, comprising Edwards, Nigel Floyd and Edward Cumberbatch. He said they usually worked around each other’s schedules, so they accommodated his recovery and decided to skip the concert this year. But he stressed that the concert would be “back with a bang” in December 2020, and he would be back on stage in February.

He encouraged other artists to showcase their talents and patrons to fill the audience.

“When an artiste can successfully put on a show, an entire ecosystem of sound, light, makeup, tech, caterers, transporters, and venue staff also get paid. So go out and support your local talent and everyone it takes to make their show a success.”

Previously Edwards mentioned that he was worried about the cost of the operation and care. He said his friends and relatives are helping him and he intends to “work vigorously post-surgery” to repay them. Because of fatigue he has not been able to work a full day, so he has been doing voice overs whenever they become available.

Fortunately for a grateful Edwards, his relatives are helping him offset costs by planning several fundraisers.

“My friends have been very generous with their time and their resources. So far, we’ve had a burger-Q. It was successfully sold out in four hours, and now they’ve launched Savour One For Ray, in collaboration with Svaada restaurant.”

People can buy $50 meal vouchers, valid until January 12, for Svaada, an Indian restaurant at One Woodbrook Place. The vouchers can be used for a meal valued at $50 or to offset the cost of a meal at the restaurant.

“This is a great idea as a stocking-stuffer or gift for a colleague during this holiday time. If you’re too busy to cook with all the hustle and bustle and you want to just pick up a quick meal, pull out your voucher! So it’s a win-win for you, Svaada, and me.”

He said one more food-based fundraiser was being negotiated as well as a Valentine-themed concert at Central Bank.

“People have been really kind and generous so far, and hopefully I’ll be able to make a dent in that medical bill...But once there’s life there’s hope, and I am thankful to be alive.”

Edwards will be helping with ticket distribution for Svaada vouchers, so he encouraged interested people to WhatsApp or message him at 678-1276 with their name, telephone contact, and number of vouchers wanted.