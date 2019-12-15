Ramps Logistics shares Xmas joy

Spiderman poses with one of his biggest fans six-year-old Ramon Bicano. - Shane Superville

Christmas cheer filled the Stalagnite recreation grounds, Southern Main Road, Cunupia, last Saturday, as Ramps Logistics Ltd hosted their fourth annual children's Christmas treat to show their appreciation for the community that has supported them over the years.

The company sought to give back to the children of staff, and those in need hosting charitable organisations such as the Ryu Dan Empowerment Centre, St Mary's Children Home, Living Water Community and others, promising children an evening of fun and excitement.

Speaking with Sunday Newsday, Ramps Logistics' operations director Rudy Rampersad said as its Trinidad office celebrated its fourth treat, their Guyanese counterparts were celebrating their second.

"A big part of what we do is giving back to our communities wherever we go. We want to develop the community, empower them and grow with them. A really big push came from our staff, they were the ones who really manage this and make it a reality every single year.

"This is our little way of giving back and try to bring about some real change. If we can bring some cheer to some children's faces then that's a job well done for us."

Business development manager Dale Lutchman said the local event was a resounding success as the company hosted 1,158 people and distributed over 850 gifts to children.

The company's long-time business partners also joined in the festivities by offering gifts and services with Wafiq Transport and Malabar Farms donating over 2,700 burgers and hot dogs.

Toyota also contributed with it's construction of Santa's Village for the party.

With live performances from dance troupes, bouncy castles and pony rides, both adults and children were entertained.