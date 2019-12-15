‘Not me and the weed’ Faris denies link to niece-in-law's cannabis company

ATTORNEY GENERAL Faris Al-Rawi on Saturday denied that there are any conflict of interests between his wife’s niece forming a company in February to deal in marijuana as the Government moves to the commercialisation of the cannabis plant.

Al-Rawi confirmed to Sunday Newsday that the West Indian Cannabis Co Ltd is owned by Jenna Nahous, the niece of his wife Mona Nahous-Al-Rawi, and Christopher Moses. The company was incorporated on February 8 and three days later had two shareholders each purchasing 1,000 shares – AV Capital Ltd and GV Holdings Ltd.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Moses confirmed he and his wife formed the company but stressed it is an apparel company. At 5 pm Saturday, part of the post read: “Our team believes a global cannabis apparel brand is prime to emerge from the Caribbean region and in preparation of this movement, we have been in the process of building an apparel brand and a news forum to centralise all of the medical marijuana industry related news and press throughout the region. While we are still in the pre-execution stage of this venture; in light of today's social media blast our group feels it be imperative to state the facts to dispel any rumours or assumptions made by certain persons. In pursuit of building an apparel line named WICK (West Indian Cannabis Co) I knew I would need a partner with the experience and know – how required to make this a successful venture.”

Moses said he aligned the company with his family’s GV Holdings which has been in the textile and garment industry for over 40 years, he said.

“I categorically state that I have no business dealings with Faris Al-Rawi, whatsoever. I do not, nor did I discuss my business with him as I have no financial relationship with him. I do not possess any inside information pertaining to the cannabis industry as it comes to the fore in T&T and region wide. Our business in apparel certainly could not – to any right minded person – feature in the deplorable allegations being made.”

Al-Rawi said the accusation of some conflict of interest was just “UNC mischief”. He added that he has no control over his niece-in-law’s company. He added that there are other companies that have already been registered, from as far back as 2015, that are waiting for the Cannabis Control Bill to become law so that they can get in early on the industry. These companies include Caribbean Cannabis Law Reform Coalition, registered in April 2015, by Natalee Stephenson. In June 2016, Rondell Daniel registered Cannabis and You. One month later, Marcus Ramkissoon registered Caribbean Cannabis Institute.

Al-Rawi added: “I knew nothing of this company. I have no financial relationship with this young lady. I don’t have any interest in this company no dealings at all. I have no conflict of interest in terms of law or fact.”

He added that everyone is anxious about it the decriminalisation and commercialisation of marijuana and he “can't stop people from doing what they have to do.” Al-Rawi said he has no interest in the company and neither he nor his immediate family are interested in the cannabis business industry.

“This is just nonsense.”

Moses added: “The whole world, and certainly the Caribbean, which market we serve in apparel, are way ahead of the current developments being discussed in TT. Any attempts to discredit my name, this venture, or my partners involved is unwarranted, misleading and can only be described as scandalous, untruthful, and undoubtedly politically motivated attempt to provoke a reaction. We invite anyone who is an advocate for the decriminalisation and proliferation of medical marijuana literature and information to join us at the launch of our West Indian Cannabis Co Ltd clothing apparel line, on Friday at THC (The Hideout Clothing Co), third floor of Long Circular Mall."

The Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill which deals with the decriminalisation of small amounts of marijuana was passed both in the House of Representatives and the Senate. However, the Senate did not debate the Cannabis Control Bill (to regulate the business of cannabis) as the House sent this to a joint select committee. The committee will report to Parliament in February.