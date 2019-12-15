MATT announces change in executive

THE MEDIA Association of TT (MATT) has announced that assistant secretary Marie Hull has notified the group of her resignation from the executive.

MATT in a release said the resignation was effective November 25.

"Marie leaves to begin a new engagement outside of journalism."

MATT noted that Section 7 (b) of the MATT constitution allows for replacement of an executive member who is unable to continue in his/her position during the term of an elected executive.

"In accordance with the constitution, the executive welcomes Ms Darlisa Ghouralal, journalist, Loop TT, to the position of assistant secretary. Over several years Darlisa has offered herself for executive elections and has also volunteered her time to MATT's activities."

MATT added: "We take this opportunity to sincerely thank Marie for her sterling contribution to the work of the association and wish her every success in her new professional engagements."