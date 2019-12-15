Khan: Give PrEP to vulnerable groups like sex workers

Barataria/San Juan MP Dr Fuad Khan

FORMER health minister Dr Fuad Khan said Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) should be provided to groups that could be exposed to HIV/Aids like sex workers.

He was responding to comments by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh that Government would not introduce PrEP as a subsidised form of HIV medication.

UNAIDS regional director Dr Cesar Nunez, also in an interview with Sunday Newsday, said he had not seen much deployment of PrEP in the Caribbean and he advised it should be given to people in key populations who may be more likely to be exposed to the virus, such as people with multiple sex partners, transgender women, gay men and female sex workers. He said that PrEP can help countries achieve the 90-90-90 targets for HIV/Aids elimination faster.

Khan told Newsday on Sunday that he has been calling for the decriminalisation of sex workers and he noted that a sex worker seeking treatment would face a charge. He said that Deyalsingh appeared to be concerned about the cost of PrEP while Nunez was calling for it to be included.

"The issue is fraught with inconsistencies."

He stressed, however, that once someone is in a constituency where they could be exposed to HIV then they should be given the drug and he pointed out Nunez had outlined the susceptible groups.

"I can understand the Health Minister's point because he could be accused of condoning that type of behaviour."

He added: "It is something that needs a lot of discussion rather than just move forward from it."