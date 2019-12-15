East Indian deaths highest of ‘swine flu’ cases Health Minister: Flu virus grows stronger

Despite the relatively high number of deaths due to influenza in TT during this flu season, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has stressed that there is no epidemic.

However, due to that number, 32 as of December 6, Deyalsingh has expressed concerns that the flu virus has mutated and is now stronger than medical scientists expected.

He said the number of confirmed influenza deaths for this flu season, October 2019 to May 2020, includes two people from Tobago. He added that there were seven confirmed deaths in 2018 and none in 2017 and 2016. Unfortunately no records of deaths were kept before 2016.

In a Sunday Newsday interview, Deyalsingh and Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram went into detail about the influenza threat.

According to Parasram, at the start of the influenza season in October there were three confirmed deaths. “There was a quick rise in confirmed deaths after that. That’s when we triggered our epidemiology unit to actually look at all the cases individually. So they looked at it in terms of geographic spread, the normal patterns, whether it’s related to risk factors, which we found.”

He said the deaths were related to diabetes, obesity, chronic disease of the lungs and, to some extent, adults over 60. The unit did not find many fatal cases in other high risk groups such as children aged six months to five years and pregnant women.

Deyalsingh explained the reasons some of these people were at higher risk. He noted that diabetes impaired the immune system which makes it difficult to fight the virus. With hypertension, the body is less able to handle stress. The virus could cause inflammation adding stress to internal organs, and vomiting and diarrhoea make it difficult to keep medication in their systems. Smoking impairs natural lung defence mechanisms which makes the infection worse. And obesity can cause delayed or weakened antiviral responses to influenza as well as poor recovery from the virus.

He added that most deaths were people of East Indian descent from central and south Trinidad. “This is not based on science but we know for a fact that most East Indians live in Central and South. We know for a fact that the incidents of diabetes are highest amongst East Indians. Where do most Indians with diabetes live? Central and South. What the data is showing is that most of the deaths are among the East Indian population living in central and south, and the majority of them were shown to be unvaccinated.”

He stressed that vaccination did not protect people from pneumonia as influenza was not the only cause of the illness. He said he recently had pneumonia and could have died but the test results showed he did not have influenza as he was vaccinated against it.

Parasram agreed saying when people die of pneumonia, others automatically assume they died of the flu. However, the ministry has to wait two to three weeks after a death occurs for test results from labs to confirm influenza because pneumonia has many causes.

Parasram confirmed that the influenza deaths were related to H1N1, the swine flu.

The trivalent vaccines available in TT are effective against the two of 16 subtypes of influenza A – H1N1 and H3N2 – and one subtype of B that is seen in TT.

However, he said viruses tends to mutate. “Once we put pressure on a virus, it’s an organism, it will try to change to survive.

That’s why we have a new flu vaccine every year because it is supposed to cater to changes in the season. So we are looking to see if this particular virus this year, which we suspect because of the larger number of hospital cases and deaths, if it has strengthened in some way.”