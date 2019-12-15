Cops arrest three in ‘getaway’ car

Police have intercepted a car allegedly involved in a series of robberies in the Southern and South Western Division and arrested three men including a Venezuelan early Sunday.

A report said police, including PCs Ryan Bickaroo and Sujeet Ramcharan, were on patrol in La Romaine at around 4 am when they saw a white Nissan Pulsa.

The car had a black bonnet and is believed to be the getaway car in the robberies.

Police searched the car but found nothing illegal. They took the men to the San Fernando Police Station and handed them over to the criminal investigation department.

Investigations continue.