UNHCR, La Casita hold 1st Christmas bazaar in Arima

Venezuelan Heritage of Parranda will perform at the Trinidadian-Venezuelan Christmas Bazaar in Arima this weekend. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and La Casita of the Hispanic Cultural Centre of Arima will hold the first Trinidadian-Venezuelan Christmas Bazaar this weekend.

More than 30 small local and Venezuelan entrepreneurs will offer the visiting public various food, crafts and services.

"It is an idea that has been in the works for several years, but this time it can be realised, thanks to the collaboration of the UNHCR," said Andreina Briceño, founder and director of the HCC.

On Saturday and Sunday, the bazaar will be open from will start from 8 am-5 pm. It will be held at La Casita headquarters at 36 Pro Queen Street, Arima, opposite the savannah.

“A varied list was made with Trinidadian and Venezuelan participants. There will be sales of traditional foods from both countries, as well as drinks, varied handicrafts, manicure, haircuts, among other things,” she added. “The idea is that these small entrepreneurs can offer their items, sell and promote to expand their opportunities. Many people from all over TT will come. It's a beautiful event.”

On both days there will be performances by parang groups, Venezuelan Heritage of Parranda, pan, dance and animation.

This will be the first Christmas bazaar. La Casita has already held several similar events, but none at Christmas and none as big as this.