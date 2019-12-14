TT players chosen for Forty5 Charity Cup

Can Bou Play United Players discussing draft strategy. -

A NUMBER of former and current national men’s and women’s footballers were drafted when the Can Bou Play Foundation hosted the NLCB Draft for the Creamery Novelties Forty5 Charity Cup, which kicks off at 5 pm, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Sunday.

The draft was held on Thursday at the NLCB Booth at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair. Six SSFL All Stars (two per team) were drafted at random onto Can Bou Play United, TT Stars and Deportivo Point Fortin.

Other specially invited players and the additional Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) nominees were then put into a general draft pool. The head coaches and celebrity technical directors then drafted two picks each from this pool onto their teams. National women’s footballer Kennya “Yaya” Cordner will be drafted onto a team via the Forty5 Ultimate Poll. Voting ends Saturday. Tickets are available at various NLCB outlets nationwide and at the gate on Sunday.

TEAMS –

Can Bou Play United: Chris Kirkland, Javon Sample, Karyn Forbes, Shabaka Mahluli, Julius James, Kevon Villaroel, Jared Bennett, Elton John, Keston George, Sean de Silva, Kenwyne Jones, Akim Armstrong, Nicholas Dillon, Ahkeela Mollon, Neveal Hackshaw, Densill Theobald (via NLCB Trade), General Draft Pick – Tyrike Andrews, SSFL Star Draft 1 – Kai Phillip, SSFL Star Draft 2 – Jaiye Sheppard, Footy Fest Select.

T&T Stars: Kimika Forbes, Jan Michael Williams, Kern Cupid, Alvin Jones, Mekeil Williams, Dexter Alleyne, Leston Paul, Fuad Abu Bakr, Andre Rampersad, Joevin Jones, Duane Muckette, Kevin Molino, Akeem Garcia, Ataulla Guerra, Justin “Assassin” Singh (via NLCB Trade), General Draft Pick – Isaiah Williams, General Draft Pick – Tyrese Spicer, SSFL Star Draft 3 – Trent Weekes, SSFL Star Draft 4 – Elisha Garcia, Footy Fest Select.

Deportivo Point Fortin: Miguel Payne, Terese Salick, Jeremiah Kesar, Weslie John, Ronell Paul, Elijah Alleyne, Justin Sadoo, Hughtun Hector, Andrei Pacheco, Ezekiel Kesar, Andre Toussaint, Frae Gervais, General Draft Pick – Judah Garcia, General Draft Pick – Ackeel “Hulk” Jacob, SSFL Star Draft 5 – Shoaib Khan, SSFL Star Draft 6 – Jordan Britto, Footy Fest Select.