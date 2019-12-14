Titans clobber their way to Courts Women's T2O title

Novel Sports Southern Titans celebrate being crowned Courts Grandslam T20 tournament winners in the final against the LCB Central Sharks, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on Friday night. Titans won by 8 wickets. - Daniel Prentice/CA-images

RENALDO MATADEEN

NOVEL Sports Southern Titans exacted revenge on LCB Central Sharks, after a loss in the final last year, to cop the 2019 Courts Grand Slam Women's T20 crown. Titans were the dominant team in the tournament with their only loss coming to the Sharks in the group stage, but they set the record straight once and for all with a definitive and emphatic eight-wicket win. Titans sent Sharks in to bat first and restricted them to a paltry 87 for nine in 20 overs before coasting to 90 for two in 13.1 overs.

Sharks never looked confident in the wicket with only three batters getting into double figures. Renelle Dookie took three for 22 and Shalini Samaroo nabbed two for 24 in their four but it was Guyanese Shabika Gajnabi who truly left her mark in the outfield with five catches. Opener Samantha Bissoon was the first to depart, lobbing Caneisha Isaac to Deandra Dottin for four. With the score at 36, Felicia Walters (25 off 30 with three fours) was the next to go with Gajnabi claiming the catch off Amy Ramoutar.

The next four batters fell in similar style with Samaroo removing Shemaine Campbell (six) and Chinelle Henry (seven). Sheneta Grimmond (14) was claimed by Dookie and captain Anisa Mohammed (13) fell to Qiana Joseph, gifting Gajnabi a night to remember. With the score at 81 for six in the 18th, it was merely about wrapping up the tail. Akaze Thompson was run out for eight before Dookie bowled Reanna Farrow for one and scalped Leandra Ramdeen without scoring.

Titans made easy work of the chase with the tournament's leading batter Deandra Dottin (21 off 17, four fours) getting them off to a quick start. She and Shenelle Lord (19 off 17, three fours) put on 41 for the opening stand only to lose Dottin in the fifth. Once more spin proved to be her undoing as she played all over Mohammed and lost her stumps. Lord exited seven runs later, LBW to Mohammed, but by then Titans were feasting on the Sharks' loose bowling.

Britney Cooper and Chedean Nation devoured the Sharks thereafter as their unbroken stand accounted for 42. Cooper made 20 off 21 with three fours and Nation accumulated 20 as well off 24 with two boundaries in a match that uncharacteristically lacked any sixes. They saw their team over the line and with this titanic win, the Titans avenged their losses and romped home to lift the title they felt they should have taken in the last edition.

Summarised Scores: LCB CENTRAL SHARKS 87/9 (20 overs) - Felicia Walters 25; Renelle Dookie 3/22, Shalini Samaroo 2/24 vs NOVEL SPORTS SOUTHERN TITANS 90/2 (13.1 overs) - Deandra Dottin 21, Britney Cooper 20 not out, Chedean Nation 20 not out; Anisa Mohammed 2/24. Titans won by eight wickets.