Beasts of San F’do are softball champs

The Beasts of San Fernando celebrated with the champion trophy after winning the fifth TT Softball Championship at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain. - Grevic Alvarado

THE BEASTS of San Fernando justified their position as favourites as they were crowned champions of the fifth TT Softball Championship, adult category, on Sunday.

The feline team beat Cuba 10- 7 in the grand final at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Stellar right-handed pitcher Oscar “El Muerto” Pérez was a key performer for The Beasts, as he was able to stop the Cuban offensive.

With the bat, Javier Martínez connected a homerun and hit three runs to finish the afternoon on 4-3. Alfran Martínez excelled with three hits

and produced two more runs. José Fuentes, Yuber Moreno and Ronald Pérez helped with two hits each.

The new champions were the best in the tournament from start to finish. The Beasts, led by Diogenes Perez, finished the championship undefeated with eight wins.

“It has been a good tournament, good softball was played and all the teams (were) well-organised. Now we want to expand the participation of teams for the next championship, scheduled to start during the first quarter of 2020,” said José Manzano, one of the organisers.

He said they plan a friendly Christmas game for all those fans, probably December 22 or 23 in the Savannah. The exact date will be confirmed shortly.