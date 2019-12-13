Water shortage in east Trinidad this weekend

Jenelle Awong opens a standpipe in Poonah Village, Williamsville to find that there is no water. PHOTO BY SEETA PERSAD

TT is experiencing low levels at its reservoirs, but the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) hopes the recent rain will help to fill them.

In the meantime, a ruptured pipe in east Trinidad will lead to shortages in some areas this weekend.

On Friday, WASA communications manager Daniel Plenty said on December 30, the authority would have updated figures on the levels of storage and the long-term average at the reservoirs.

Plenty said after the harsh dry season, the recovery of what are called the impounding reservoirs in Trinidad has been slow because of the below-average rainfall throughout the rainy season.

He encouraged customers and members of the public to keep strictly conserving water by only using it as required, especially over Christmas.

“Security officers attached to the authority have increased patrols and will take action against people who are in breach of the water use restrictions,” Plenty warned.

In a release, the authority said a ruptured 24-inch diameter transmission pipeline at lightpole 73, Eastern Main Road, Wallerfield, in the area of the double bridge, caused disruption to customers in parts of east Trinidad.

The authority said the ruptured main is in a river bed and initial assessment indicated repairs should take approximately 48 hours.

Areas affected include parts of Arima, D’Abadie and Arouca including Cocorite Road, O'Meara Road, Cleaver Road, Lynton Gardens, Darwill Gardens, La Resource, La Florisante, Lilian Heights, Ridgeview Heights, Riverwood Development, Bon Air North, Bon Air West, Bon Air Gardens and areas along the Eastern Main Road from Arima to Arouca.

The authority said a limited water trucking service is available to affected customers. Priority will be given to medical institutions and homes for the aged.

Customers and members of the public are encouraged to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426 for further information or assistance.