Teen killed during football game
A game of football ended in murder when an 18-year-old man was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon.
Police said Kwami Lambert was playing with a group of friends in the road at upper Fairley Street, Tunapuna, at around 3.50 pm when a gunman wearing a green gorilla mask began shooing at them.
Lambert was hit several times in the neck and back.
He ran to his house a short distance away, where his mother saw him and flagged down a car that took him to the Mt Hope Hospital.
He died there two hours later.
Police went to the scene and found four spent shells.
