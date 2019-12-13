Teen killed during football game

Stock photo

A game of football ended in murder when an 18-year-old man was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon.

Police said Kwami Lambert was playing with a group of friends in the road at upper Fairley Street, Tunapuna, at around 3.50 pm when a gunman wearing a green gorilla mask began shooing at them.

Lambert was hit several times in the neck and back.

He ran to his house a short distance away, where his mother saw him and flagged down a car that took him to the Mt Hope Hospital.

He died there two hours later.

Police went to the scene and found four spent shells.