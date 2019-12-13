Sharon Rowley spreads good cheer with Payless Less unfortunate children treated

CHRISTMAS HUGS: Sharon Rowley, wife of the Prime Minister, is embraced by children who were treated by the Payless Superstore at Trincity Mall on Thursday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB - ROGER JACOB

As she walked through the door of Payless Superstore, at Trincity Mall, on Thursday, Sharon Rowley, wife of the Prime Minister, was embraced by children of the Cyril Ross Home – children she had been interacting with for the past four years.

She was greeted as "aunty and mommy" and they demanded that next time she bring "daddy". Rowley explained that they meant the PM.

It has been ten years that the company has sponsored the Payless Gives Shoes 4 Kids event for children who were in homes, and this was Rowley’s fourth year participating. She said she was excited to meet the children as she was hugged and kissed by them. Several of them told her about how they were doing in school.

"Payless understands the need to spread joy and I have been with them for the past four years. It is such a joy to just look at the children who come out there and Payless celebrates them. I was looking forward to coming here today just to help them select their shoes and to see them appreciate Christmas, just like everybody else."

Rowley said while Payless was showing its corporate responsibility, along with other companies, there were those who do not. The store provided vouchers for 400 pairs of shoes – a value of $100,000. Whatever vouchers were not used would be distributed to other children's' homes throughout the country.

He said she can only hope that others followed in the footsteps of those who gave to children, not only at Christmas time but throughout the year.

"We just want the corporate entities to celebrate our children. It doesn't take a lot. I always say why don't they adopt a home? They don't have to give everything to them, but a little goes a long way."

Rowley said this did not only mean companies, but the average man on the street can also assist in a fundamental way.

"At the Cyril Ross Home, the children are under very good care and they are made to feel like they are a part of a family. It is important to instil proper moral values and ideals in them."

Also attending the function where the children were allowed to choose two pairs of shoes, were comedians Nikki Crosby and Errol Fabien who each brought a special surprise.

Crosby brought along pizzas from Pizza Hut, while Fabien promised the Cyril Ross Home $50,000 worth of free advertising for any event it was having during the Christmas season.