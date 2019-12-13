Scotia employee dies on duty

Customers in line outside Scotia Bank Ltd, Park Street. - JEFF K MAYERS

Scotiabank’s Chaguanas branch will be closed on Friday after a worker died on site. In a statement Thursday evening, the bank advised that "due to the unfortunate and untimely death of an employee" the branch will be closed. It did not give specifics as to the name or time or how the worker died. The bank asked for privacy for the family at the time. "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and kindly ask that you visit the nearby Price Plaza and Cunupia branches, to conduct your transactions," the bank said.