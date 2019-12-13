Prison officer robbed after leaving bank

Less than an hour after she withdrew money from a bank, a prison officer was robbed at at a car inspection station on Thursday.

Police said the 42-year-old officer parked her car near the entrance of the inspection bay, Mausica Road, D'Abadie, at around 11.44 am. Two bandits confronted her and ordered her to "hand over everything."

She gave them her handbag, containing her cellphone, bank cards and $4,000 im cash she had just withdrawn from a bank.

The men ran to a waiting Nissan Almera, got in and drove off.

Maloney police are continuing enquiries.