MRI scan made easy in Tobago

THE EDITOR: On Wednesday I had an appointment for a MRI scan in Tobago. I was greeted and accompanied by a very helpful clerical assistant Wharwood to the scanning room.

MRI technician Edwards and Nurse Peters were very professional while I was in the machine. They both made me feel comfortable by speaking to be throughout the entire 25 minutes of the scan.

I thank God for that staff of the Tobago Regional Health Authority, their high level of professionalism and the services that were rendered to me.

F OTTLEY

via e-mail