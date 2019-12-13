Make bills exchange safe for citizens

THE EDITOR: I appeal to the Minister of Finance and his Cabinet colleagues to reconsider their decision to replace the current $100 bill in the dangerous and haphazard manner that currently exists.

The process for exchanging the old bills has resulted in some problems. We have had numerous complaints of robberies, excruciating waiting periods and insufficient assistance to the elderly at banks.

We all understand the fundamental issues in relation to the existing bill. However the reality is this process is not as urgent and imperative as conveyed to warrant risking the health, safety and well-being of our citizens who have to undertake this excruciating process.

From a layman’s point of view it is obvious that criminals will use this opportunity to stake out banks throughout the country and target people to rob them. We have seen no increased police presence at any of the 100 plus banks in TT.

It is inhuman and archaic for any citizen to stand for umpteen hours in the rain or sun to change a bill that will not immediately improve their quality of life.

I am pleading on behalf of the citizens of Ben Lomond/Harbargain/Williamsville to rethink this dangerous exercise and reintroduce it when the process can be streamlined to effectively meet the needs of our vulnerable citizens and ensure their safety through an increased police presence at every institution conducting this exercise. Staff assigned to this process at banks also need to be increased.

ALVIN K DANIEL

councillor, Ben Lomond/

Williamsville/Hardbargain