It’s a real Black Friday today

THE EDITOR: Ask some Trinis when is Black Friday and you might hear “the Friday after Thanksgiving.” Thanksgiving? What is that? Oh, yes, the service some people have from time to time to “give thanks” for blessings received.

No, silly. Thanksgiving is a public holiday in America, celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November. The following day is always “Black Friday” – it is guaranteed never to fall on the 13th. You’ve got to admire American logic.

Oh, I almost forgot. Today is December 13. To us still-not-totally-Americanised (spelt with “s,” not spelled with “z”) people, that is a real, original Black Friday – any Friday which happens to be the 13th day of any month.

You think we’ll be inundated with “Black Friday Specials – One Day Only?” I guess not, unless the Americans set the example and we mindlessly follow suit. But, perhaps, some enterprising local businessman will prove me wrong and have a Trini-flavoured Black Friday sale.

No matter. Carpe diem, unless you suffer from triskaidekaphobia. (Enjoy/seize the day, unless you suffer from extreme fear of the number 13.)

NOEL KALICHARAN

via e-mail