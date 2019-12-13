Greenvale resident: ‘Death is better’

Residents were worried on Thursday that their homes would be flooded once again. - ROGER JACOB

"Death is better than this." This is how Greenvale resident Sharefar Ali-Bernadine described living in the area when she spoke to Newsday on Thursday. Ali-Bernadine, 61, like many of the community's residents, suffered losses after the devastating Greenvale flood of October 2018.

Since losing over $700,000, in personal belongings in last year's floods, Ali-Bernadine said, she was only able to return to her Greenvale home last Saturday.

"When I came back Saturday, I was so happy."

Her joy was short-lived. Residents panikedc on Thursday after prolonged rain, which began on Wednesday and continued into Thursday, quickly caused the water level in the nearby river to rise.

Breaking down in tears Ali-Bernadine said, "I couldn't believe this happen today.

"No cares about what we are going through and how we are feeling, how many psychologists we have to go by. How much sleeping tablets we have to take."

She said her only wish was to retire in peace but, because of the flooding, she has had to work to rebuild her life after losing everything last year's.

"After I paid down $290,000 – are you kidding? I am on my way out from this world. I just want to enjoy and be relaxed. I can't get it.

"I am feeling very disappointed and heartbroken to know that all my life savings I have given to the company (HDC) for this house..."

She is now left with a stove, fridge, washing machine and bed, which she only recently bought. She has stomach problems, and her health woes are now compounded by anxiety. The rain of Wednesday and the rising fwater did not help.

"I'm not blaming anyone, but I think deep down this is not fair. In our hearts (we) know that we have been unjustly treated. It's very sad to know that everyone else, apart from Greenvale, can sleep, eat, enjoy their holidays and relax.

"What can we do? Are we seeing anybody? Any government officials?"

During Newsday's Thursday visit, La Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie and a team from the HDC were present, but Ali-Bernadine was not aware of this. The HDC team was there to supplement the community's flood pumps and was reportedly installing a fourth.

Cuffie said, "I'm just assessing the situation, talking to my constituents to see how they are coping with the situation. A lot them are panicking.

" Before I came here, I went to the (Greenvale) shelter and met ODPM officers, who told me that they are preparing to evacuate people who need evacuation."

Asked if the presence of the HDC was co-ordinated between his office and the HDC, Cuffie said, "I spoke to the Minister of Housing and he told me that the HDC was here already because it is part of their job to monitor their estates and they were doing that overnight, when the rain started. They would have come when they saw what was happening."

Cuffie added, "I am just ensuring that the people's concerns are dealt with and they will tell me what their issues are, and I will make sure to mobilise all the resources to treat with that."

For now, he said, "I am pretty satisfied with the condition of the area now, as there is no threat to home or lives. If that was to occur then they (the ODPM) would take action."

A resident who asked not be identified said living in the community has become a burden.

"People panic as soon as they hear the rain. People can't take the pressure, it's too much."

The resident said ambulance services had already visited three times on Thursday morning. Anxiety is running high in the community as people fear losing everything again.

"Imagine, people went and buy their (new) stuff. To hear that water again coming again, just to take them back again – madness."

AN HDC press release on Thursday afternoon told residents anti-flood measures were working.

It said, "The mitigation systems in Greenvale Park are functioning as they should. The berm has held, there have been no breaches and the level of water in the detention pond is receding, ultimately reducing the water levels in the drains in the community."

The release added, "Flood water gathered on two streets earlier this morning, but that water has receded and did not enter any resident’s home."