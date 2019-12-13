Govt teams in flood-hit areas in South

Residents get a ride on a van to go through floodwaters in a community in south Trinidad on Thursday. - Vashti Singh

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein are out with emergency teams in areas in south Trinidad affected by severe flooding since Wednesday.

The teams are visiting Penal Rock Road/ Barrackpore/Debe.

A post on the Office of the Prime Minister's (OPM) Facebook page on Friday said the ministers and their teams will continue to work alongside the first responders of regional corporations and other agencies as the Government continues to provide relief to affected communities.

It said a report would be taken be Cabinet to determine the nature and extent of further help for those who have been severely affected.

Since Wednesday major areas in south Trinidad have been flooded and some people marooned in their homes.