Former TT footballers to play for McComie

Then Joe Public FC goalie Michael McComie (right) dives to stop a shot while DC United forward Jamie Moreno (left) looks on during the first half of the 1999 CONCACAF Club Championship quarter-final match at the RFK Stadium in Washington, DC, US. -

ST ANTHONY'S Old Boys Association would be hosting a three-team football tournament in memory of former national footballer Michael McComie at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex on Saturday, at 6 pm.

McComie died from a brain tumour aged 46 in December 2018. St Anthony's College, St Augustine Senior Comprehensive and a selection of past national players will be the three teams participating.

McComie represented both St Anthony's and St Augustine and was a goalkeeper with the national Under-20 who featured, under the guidance of Bertille St Clair, at the 1991 FIFA World Youth (Under-19) Championship in Portugal. He also earned six senior caps for TT and was an avid table tennis player. Expected to attend are Terry St Louis, Marvin Gollop, Angus Eve, Kerwin Francois and Strike Squad captain Clayton Morris.