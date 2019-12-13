Family of murdered father, son: Vengeance is God's

Two caskets hold the bodies of Cleavon Gill and his son Keyon, whose funeral was held at the Our Father's House church, Febeau Village, San Juan on Friday morning. They were both killed in a hail of gun fire on Lady Chancellor Hill last week. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE - ANGELO_MARCELLE

The relatives of murdered father and son Clevon and Keyon Gill are praying for justice and said despite their grief, they left the killers' fate to God.

The two were shot and killed onLa­dy Chan­cel­lor Hill, Port-of-Spain, on December 6. Their bodies were found by walkers that evening.

A woman who identified herself as Clevon's sister delivered the eulogy at their funeral at the Father's House Church, Laventille Road, San Juan, on Friday afternoon.

She recalled her nephew Keyon's birth and described him as very helpful and loving. Pausing to compose herself, she said the family sought refuge in their faith during this tragedy.

"Keyon was conceived in love, he was born in love and raised in love. It is very sad to have to say goodbye to him. He was the most helpful child you would ever meet. Very intelligent and very loving. He wasn't just here to be a gift to his mother. He would touch hearts.

"All we have to do is take comfort in the Lord. He will heal our hearts eventually. I pray that God takes vengeance for us, because vengeance doesn't belong to us, it is yours. Mend our hearts from this pain."

In his homily Bishop Dr Andrew Perouza said he was still speechless after hearing of Clevon and Keyon's murders. Such actions were not the will of God, he said, but the way of disobedient men.

He also encouraged the family to seek comfort in God and the fact that father and son were in a better place.

"You have to ask the Lord" 'What do you say to people in a time like this?' Our condolences go out to the families on the tragic passing of these two sons. We are gathered today to say goodbye to a father and a son. Their time on Earth has passed, not that they intended for it to finish at this time.

"Some things happen to show people our limitations, for there is nothing we can do after what has happened."

Perouza also called on those responsible to repent to God and seek forgiveness for their sins.

Several of Keyon's peers from school were at the funeral to say goodbye to their friend and classmate.