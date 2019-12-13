CoP warns applicants: Don’t pay for gun licences

CoP Gary Griffith - ANGELO MARCELLE

People applying for a firearms users licence (FUL) are being warned not to pay anyone to expedite the process.

In a press release issued by the police on Thursday, Commissioner Gary Griffith said it had been brought to his attention that people were claiming to know senior oficers who promised to help them get licences.

The release said the process for approval for a licence followed strict policies.

Between August 2017 and July 2018, it said,approximately 423 applications were approved, and from August 2018 to the present 1,887 FUL applications have been approved.