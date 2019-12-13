Cop reprimanded after losing gun

A Special Branch constable has been reprimanded and discharged of charges of negligence and losing his firearm which he left in his truck in March.

Arima magistrate Cheron Raphael reprimanded and discharged PC Joel Yarde on Friday.

Yarde was arrested on September 26, by the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) after he went to their office one day after officers obtained a warrant for his arrest.

According to the charge against him, Yarde left his Block pistol and 17 rounds of ammunition, which he put in a pouch, in his truck on March 29.

His truck was parked in the carpark of the Heng Fai supermarket, on Golden Grove Road, Arouca, and Yarde left at 1 pm, returning at 1.40 pm to discover the pouch and firearm missing. The truck was apparently left unlocked.

Presented as evidence was video footage showing a man opening the door to the truck, climbing in, searching around and leaving with the pouch.

The prosecution was represented by Nigel Pilgrim while Yarde was represented by Anika Marine. The Police Complaints Authority had a watching brief and was represented by its attorney Trevor Clarke.