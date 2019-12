Car catches fire near Gasparillo

The remains of the car which burst into flames on the northbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway on Thursday morning. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER - Lincoln Holder

A driver escaped a fiery death mid-morning on Thursday on the Solomon Hochoy Highway near Gasparillo.

Police said the man was driving on the northbound lane when his car started to smoke. Shortly after, it burst into flames and the driver jumped out. Traffic came to a halt.

The burnt car was later pulled to the side of the road. Traffic backed up for hours.

No one was injured.

St Margaret's police are investigating.